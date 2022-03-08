WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) – A White Heath family wants to give their son the best memories they can, and they’re doing that with rides on a different kind of bike.

Liam was diagnosed with Battens Disease CLN2 four years ago. It’s a disease that’s rare, and there is no cure.

His family has been juggling their life with his diagnosis since then. Katie Walden is his mom. She said one thing the family loves is being active and riding bikes.

That’s why when she heard of an adaptive bike giveaway, she took to social media. The bike has a built-in seat in the front where Liam can sit, while someone else rides and steers.

Walden asked her friends and family to vote so they could try to win one. She said she expected a lot of votes, but she never expected the dollars donated.

She said in just 5 days people had donated more than $5,000. Enough donations to buy and guarantee a bike for the family.

“It’s awesome, and I think the fact that we can all do it together. Like I said with Liams’ diagnosis, we just want to give him as many great experiences as we possibly can. So, I think this will be just another avenue to do that, you know, to be able to do as many things as we can as a family,” she said.

The family doesn’t have the bike yet. They said it should be coming around May or July.

If you want to help, you can donate here, or there is an account at First Mid in Monticello called “Liams Benefit Account” where you can donate.

