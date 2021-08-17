Child shot while playing outside

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot while playing outside with other children on Monday evening. It happened in the 1200 block of Clock Street around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the boy was hit in his left arm with a non-life threatening gunshot, and a white SUV with tinted windows was seen speeding away from the scene. They said males in dark-colored clothing also ran away from the area. No one has been arrested.

Police are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.