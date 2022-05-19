CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A five-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were hurt in a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Champaign.

Champaign Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Church Streets at approximately 7:23 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they discovered a house was hit by shots and a boy inside was shot in the hand. Soon after, officers learned that an 18-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Both are expected to be ok; the boy was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers found multiple shell casings at 4th and Church. Their preliminary investigation determined that two people were walking in the area when they opened fire on a third person. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Any homeowners or businesses in the area that have security cameras on the outside of their properties are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department. Video footage of this shooting may be of assistance in the investigation, which is ongoing. No one has been arrested yet.

People with information about this shooting can contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545 and arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with a cash reward of up to $2500 for crimes involving guns.