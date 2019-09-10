Child sex assault allegations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family attorney says DCFS is investigating allegations involving a Thomas Paine Elementary School student.
The investigation alleges a student was sexually assaulted by a staff member. The family’s attorney says the allegations are shocking and disappointing, and the investigation is still in the early stages.
An email was sent to parents Monday night a DCFS case is ongoing. No word on the circumstances of the case and if it is connected.
Urbana School officials released the following statement:
The District has been fully cooperating with DCFS. It is the policy of the Board that while DCFS investigates the concern those involved are placed on leave until the conclusion of the investigation.”