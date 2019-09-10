Child sex assault allegations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family attorney says DCFS is investigating allegations involving a Thomas Paine Elementary School student.

The investigation alleges a student was sexually assaulted by a staff member. The family’s attorney says the allegations are shocking and disappointing, and the investigation is still in the early stages.

An email was sent to parents Monday night a DCFS case is ongoing. No word on the circumstances of the case and if it is connected.

Urbana School officials released the following statement: