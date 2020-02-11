Child pornography charges net man federal prison sentence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Atwood man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for sexually exploiting underage children in two counties and possession of child pornography in 2018.

Dennis West was sentenced in federal court in Urbana by Judge Michael Mihm Tuesday morning. In addition to the sentence of 312 months in a federal prison, West was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay around $1,300 in restitution to his victims.

West was arrested in December 2018 by Atwood Police after one of his victims called Arthur Police and told them that West had gotten nude pictures from her prior to her turning 18; in late November 2018, West had been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and indecent solicitation, both related to the same incident.

West originally faced state charges in Douglas and Piatt counties; charges were dropped following a federal indictment of West on six charges in March 2019.

West pleaded guilty on all six counts nearly six months later in September; he remained in custody at the Macon County Jail pending his hearing date on Tuesday.

On February 5, his attorneys had argued in favor of a 15-year prison sentence, saying West was an “asset to his community” and that he would likely succeed at “redeem(ing) himself in the eyes of his neighbors and community.”

West was released to the custody of a U.S. Marshal following his sentencing. It is not yet known which federal prison he will be sent to, although his attorneys had recommended centers in either Lexington, Kentucky or Marianna, Florida.