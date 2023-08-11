SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A child attending the Illinois State Fair was hurt on Thursday after officials said an object flew off one of the amusement rides and hit them in the leg.

Paul Cicchini, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Labor, said in a statement that the child was riding the Tilt-a-Whirl when they were hit. It was determined that the unidentified object came from the nearby Ring of Fire.

The child was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and needed only an ice pack.

This incident comes after ride inspections were delayed due to inclement weather on Wednesday. As a result, fairgoers were barred from riding them when the fair opened on Thursday. Inspections were performed that day and the rides were eventually cleared to operate.

Cicchini said operation of the Ring of Fire was stopped pending repair and another inspection. The IDOL’s chief inspector evaluated the ride after it was repaired and permitted the ride to resume operation. The fair’s Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division manager revisited the Ring of Fire again Friday morning to make sure things were still operating smoothly.