SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into the intersection, but she failed to see a semi-truck driving toward the intersection. The truck hit the side of the car and both vehicles ended up in a roadside ditch.

The boy is the younger brother of the female driver; he suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where he is in critical, but stable condition. His sister was also injured and was taken to St. John’s, but she is expected to be ok. The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old man from Pawnee, refused medical attention.

Campbell said everyone was properly seat belted in their vehicles. However, the female driver was ticketed for failing to yield at the intersection.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team is continuing to investigate. The Illinois State Police was also called to perform a semi-truck inspection, but there is no result from their investigation available.