Update

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crawford County Coroner Earl Deckard has confirmed that the child struck in this incident has died, saying the boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

When reached for comment regarding possible charges filed against Denzil Zimmerman, the Crawford County State’s Attorneys office representative said that the case remains an open investigation and no official charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story, WTWO is working to learn more, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

Original Article

A child in Crawford County has been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that took place on Tuesday, July 11.

According to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the report of the incident came in at 8:45 p.m. in the location of S. Rush and W. Grand Prairie Streets in Palestine. The LaMotte Fire Department, United Lifecare Ambulance, Palestine Police, and the Illinois State Police all responded to the scene.

After a short investigation, the Crawford County Police arrested Denzil Zimmerman, 56, of Palestine for the following charges:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident, (class 4 felony)

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Zimmerman currently remains in custody. The condition of the child is unknown at this time and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Crawford County Coroner are still working on the open investigation.