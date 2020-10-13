Child-care facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said a child-care facility is temporarily closed after a worker tested for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials stated TLC Child Care Plus will be closed through October 25. “This exposure will affect 52 students and 13 staff members,” said the EMA officials. “All of the children’s parents and staff affected will be contacted and given details instructions to include a full two-week quarantine of the children and staff that were in attendance at the facility.” Contact-tracing is being done by the Christian County Health Department. Those who receive a voicemail from them is asked to call back as soon as possible.

If you start to feel sick or have concerns, you are asked to call your doctor. You can also call Christian County Health at (217) 824-4113, ext. 111.