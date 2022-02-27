EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Earlier this year the Effingham county board put together a committee to help fix hiring issues around the county, but when they looked into the issue they found it wasn’t because people didn’t want to work.

The board learned people don’t have anyone to watch their kids.

Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel said, “Businessmen tell us they would have a lot more people come to work if they had child care.”

That’s where the child care research committee comes in.

Child Care Committee member Johnna Schultz said, “The committee will form a plan on how to address child care how do we get more workers how do we find more in-home providers and how do we support those efforts. “

The committee will have representatives from all different areas of the community that are involved with child care.

“We have members of the community at large we have a parent we have a person who provides child care in their home we have another one that has a larger business of providing child care. We have several ex-official members,” said Soltwedel.

Schultz said some of the parents she has talked to say they have to wait a long time just to get their child in care.

“Some folks are waiting over a year to find a place for their children,” said Schultz.

She says there just aren’t enough places that provide care for a lot of reasons.

Schultz said, “The pandemic affected a lot of people. Either they didn’t have the income coming in so they had to just stop caring for children and do something else all together or they were exhausted and needed a change in what they’re doing.”

Child Care Committee member Courtney Yockey says the problem is everywhere and it’s been around for a while.

“It’s not just Effingham county. This is a problem that is all over the place but we’re trying to take a step forward and be proactive,” said Yockey.

Since the committee is new they don’t have answers yet.

But they hope to provide more child care opportunities for parents.