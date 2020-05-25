Breaking News
Guidelines released for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen during phase 3 of Restore Illinois

Child care businesses reopening

News

More child care providers will be asked to open under phase 3

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– With more people returning to work that means children will need someone to watch them. Child care centers are preparing to open. Governor Pritzker said under Phase 1 and 2 more than 2500 child care homes and 700 centers in the state have been providing care over the past few months. Now all childcare providers not operating will be asked to open once we move to Phase 3.

For the the first 4 weeks day care centers can serve no more than 10 children per classroom. If they are sucessful after those four weeks, they can expand to larger groups. Providers that have already been succesfully operating as emergency childcare providers can reopen at licensed capacity.

