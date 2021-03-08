Child advocacy groups face impact of pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many jury trials in Illinois were forced to pause over the winter due to a spike in coronavirus cases. However, the need to support victims of domestic and child abuse has remained constant.

“One of the main issues that we’ve been dealing with, obviously, is kids not being in school,” Kim Mangiaracino, the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois, said. “When kids aren’t in school, they don’t necessarily have those outside people to report to that something in the home is going on or anywhere that they don’t want to happen.”

Mangiaracino said 50% of mandated reporters are teachers and school personnel. Services are still continuing though across a multidisciplinary team made up of law enforcement, Child Protective Services, mental health providers, forensic interviewers, advocates and prosecutors. She said groups not only work with children, but also non-offending caregivers.

“In order for kids to do better, their non-offending caregivers need to be doing better,” Mangiaracino said. “So, we’re just continuing to give them support, whether it be frustration over a delayed hearing, or whether it be them not being able to provide transportation to their kids to get back and forth to appointments.”

To learn more about the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois, click here.