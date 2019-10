This photo taken April 7, 2019, shows a fence and caution tape surrounding a trailer home that was destroyed by fire in the Timberline Mobile Home Park northeast of Goodfield. A prosecutor says a central Illinois 9-year-old will be charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with a mobile home fire that killed five people. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Department of Human and Family Services had previous contact with the family of a 9-year-old boy charged with five counts of murder.

Reports indicate DCFFS had contact with the family 13 times, dating back to when the boy would have been an infant.

Besides murder, he’s also been charged with arson. DCFS took custody of him after the fire and placed him with his paternal grandparents.

He faces a minimum of five years of probation until the age of 21.