Chief retires after 31 years

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — For 31 years Fire Cheif Mike piper served the Sullivan Fire Protection District, running toward danger and for sixteen years he served as chief, doing what he loved most.

piper said, “Just the fact of helping the community and doing the job that we do is the most favorite part of it.”

Chief piper was known for doing a lot of things around the fire department like adding a new building to their current station, getting better pay and benefits for firefighters, and a ladder truck just to name a few, but the thing he was known most for was his jokes.

“He could probably have a second job of writing dad jokes,” Said assistant chief Larry Edwards.

Captain Chris Wright said, “He was always quick with a joke. His sense of humor can really brighten up a dark situation sometimes.”

Piper said he will miss spending time with his second family.

“We’re all very close were a small department we’re a small district. Almost everyone knows everyone and I’ll just miss the camaraderie,” said Piper

His department arranged a special send-off. An escort home in the ladder truck he brought to the department and behind the wheel was his son, who is also a firefighter following in his father’s footsteps.