Chick-fil-A offers promise of jobs & free food

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The anticipation of the city’s first Chick-fil-A is growing as people learn about free chicken and job opportunities.

The stand-alone restaurant is one of five to open in the state by the end of the year and is the only in a 25-mile radius. Chick-fil-A opened first in White Oaks Mall, in Springfield, almost 40-years ago.

The chain’s signature grand opening celebration with the first 100 eligible adults getting a free year’s supply of Chick-fil-A. The line for the promotion opens at 6 pm, Wednesday, October 9.

If more than 100 people are in line at the time, a raffle will take place to determine the 100 who will stay on site for the next 12 hours for prizes to be awarded at 6 am Thursday, October 10. The location is in the 2300-block of North Prospect. It’s expected to employ up to 100 people.

