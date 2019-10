ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Cooler temperatures often signal more activity from kids in school to picking pumpkins or apples at a favorite orchard. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources say it's also a sign deer are feeling more amorous. They remind drivers to be vigilant during deer mating season, especially during early morning and evening hours.

In 2018, there were 15,636 motor vehicle crashes involving deer in the state; 14,998 resulted in damage to property or vehicles only, while 630 caused personal injuries. Eight were fatal. More than 40% of the crashes occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural environments were the site of nearly 90% of all crashes involving deer, with more than 70% occurring at twilight or nighttime.