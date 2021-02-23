Chicago’s emergency travel order now requires 31 states to quarantine or negative test

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago updated its COVID-19 restriction list on Tuesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office eased travel restrictions on Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. The states join 15 other US states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington DC, that are moving into the “yellow tier.” This means travelers from these states do not have to quarantine or have negative tests when they arrive to Chicago.

Alaska has moved from the yellow to “orange tier” — which now includes 31 US states. Travelers coming from “orange tier” states must quaratine for 10 days or receive a pre-arrival negative test result when coming to Chicago.

The updated travel rules take effect Friday.

Based on current data:

18 yellow states and 2 territory: Hawaii, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan, Maine, Missouri, Oregon

Hawaii, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan, Maine, Missouri, Oregon 31 orange states: see map below

The guidance for each tier is: