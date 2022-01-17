Chicago sportscaster Les Grobstein dies at age 69

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A mainstay in the Chicago sports broadcasting scene, Les Grobstein passed away Sunday at age 69.

Grobstein’s employer, 670 The Score in Chicago, announced the man’s death Monday morning, saying he died unexpectedly at home.

Grobstein was a Chicago native and a graduate of Columbia College. He started his broadcasting career in 1970 and had been on the overnight shift at The Score since 2009. Grobstein is survived by his partner, Kathy, and his son, Scott.

The Score has publicized a GoFundMe to donate to funeral expenses.