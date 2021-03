CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — It is back to school in Chicago. In-person learning resumed Monday for kindergarten through 5th grade Chicago Public Schools students.

For students to get into class, they will have their temperatures taken once they arrive at school. They must socially distance and wear masks at all times.

In-person learning for 6-8th grade students begins next Monday. No date has been set yet for high school students to return.

Parents still have the option for all-remote learning.