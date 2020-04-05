Chicago opens shelters for newly homeless in virus crisis

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — Chicago has opened shelters at five new locations to house homeless people as the city grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago’s homeless numbers are expected to rise after a state-imposed stay-at-home order forced more people out of work.

Illinois has set aside $8 million toward isolation housing and homeless assistance. The Chicago Tribune reports that the city has moved 164 people younger than 60 with no preexisting conditions out of existing shelters and into the new locations.

Julie Dworkin, an advocate for the homeless, says Chicago has long needed more beds and that the pandemic has simply exacerbated the issue.