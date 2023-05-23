CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Three students from Chicago were awarded a national scholarship to transfer from a community college to a four-year university. One of them is headed to the U of I this fall.

It’s all thanks to the Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship. It provides up to $55,000 for tuition, books, and living expenses. Sixty community college students were selected Cooke Transfer Scholarship recipients.

Selvin Tobar started at Wilbur Wright Community College and now will move to the University of Illinois. Tobar is the second person in his family to go to college. Tobar said he’s excited to become an Illini member.

“I applied in high school and I was accepted,” Tobar said. “However, I couldn’t afford it at the time. So, I went to community college and now this is kind of like my second opportunity.”

Tobar said he’ll be studying chemical engineering and plans to pursue a career in the medical pharmaceutical field.