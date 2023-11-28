DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Chicago was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to carrying a gun during a police chase that took place in Westville.

David Smith Jr. was sentenced for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Nov. 17 in the Vermilion County Courthouse. The crime is a class 2 felony. He will carry out his prison sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, after which he must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

On March 18, the Westville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired just after 12 a.m. around the Westville Post Office. Police noticed a nearby car and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Smith, who was driving the car, refused to pull over.

He then led an over 100-mile-per-hour police chase. He crashed the car near Georgetown Road while trying to turn onto I-74. There was a struggle between Smith and law enforcement as he was arrested.

Police found one handgun on Smith during the arrest, and another on the floor of the driver’s side of the car.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy extended gratitude to the Westville and Danville Police Departments, as well as the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department for their help in this case.