SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been charged with threatening Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey.

21-year-old Scott Lennox of Chicago is accused of leaving a voicemail with violent threats to Bailey last month.

Lennox is facing three felony charges: one charge each of Threatening a Public Official, Telephone Harassment, and Harassment by Electronic Communications. Lennox’s bond trial is set for Wednesday, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney Office.

The Bailey campaign issued a statement on the threats.

“Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats,” the statement reads. “Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan.”

Bailey’s opponent, Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker condemned the attack, saying on Twitter “the violent rhetoric we’re seeing across our country is unacceptable.”

Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch also denounced the threat on his Twitter account.

“Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to lower the rhetoric and bring back civility to our politics,” Welch said. “I don’t agree with Mr. Bailey’s policies, but I want nothing but the best for him and his family.”