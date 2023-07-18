SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2023 lineup at the Illinois State Fair grandstand is now complete, with Chevelle being announced as the final performing group to join the lineup.

The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday that the Illinois-rooted rock band will be headlining the grandstand on Friday, Aug. 18. Chevelle, consisting of brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler, has been making music for more than 20 years, achieving Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications across eight studio albums and seven No. 1 hits. 17 of their songs have reached the Top 10 on rock charts.

Chavelle has also sold over 5 million albums in the U.S. and more across the world. Their work includes 2002 multi-Platinum song “Wonder What’s Next” and its 2004 Platinum follow-up “This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In.”

“We are excited to add Chevelle to an already diverse lineup,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. “From country to rock, to pop and hip hop, we feel we have built a grandstand lineup for every musical taste. We can’t wait to welcome fairgoers to the 2023 Illinois State Fair next month.”

Chevelle’s addition to the grandstand lineup means the grandstand will have the following schedule:

Tickets for all other shows are on sale now at both the box office at the State Fairgrounds and online.