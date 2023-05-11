CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced a portion of Chester Street will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12 for work on the Champaign City Building.

The closure, between Neil Street and Walnut Street, is in order to remove HVAC materials from the roof of the Champaign City Building. City officials said a crane will be placed on that portion of Chester Street for the necessary work.

The city said traffic will not be permitted on Chester Street during the closure. They advise drivers to use an alternate route to avoid the road closure. They also thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the project.

Work is expected to be complete by 10 a.m. on Friday, weather permitting.