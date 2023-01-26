CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it.

The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause want to keep the bar’s legacy alive. Krause submitted the first request to make a memorial in 2021. Now, city council is considering a way to do that with a new historical memorial designation program.

“I feel that the legacy of Chester Street Bar deserves to be acknowledged, especially for younger generations who are just coming out – to recognize how this was a safe space for our community and what it contributed to our culture,” Krause said.

“I wasn’t a student, I wasn’t a townie, but going to Chester Street and dancing was absolutely fantastic,” one person said during public comment.

Tuesday night, city council members talked about the details of a program similar to the current honorary street program, expressing support for the idea. If approved, Chester Street would be the first site.