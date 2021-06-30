Chester St. Building collapse; what it means for surrounding buildings and the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s not just a pile of bricks, but to some people, the collapsed building once brought a sense of community.

The old C-street Bar came down on Saturday in Champaign and many people are wondering how it happened and what comes next.

We learned the area where the building sits, is going to stay how it until some questions get answered.

Randy Smith is the Champaign Building Safety Supervisor he said right now, they’re just waiting.

He said they’re in talked with the owners of not just the C-street building, but the ones surrounding it.

Those owners are all waiting to hear back from structural engineers. The engineers are going to inspect all of the buildings and the most important thing they’re going to look at is if the buildings surrounding the old Chester St. bar are safe.

Meanwhile, people who worked at or visited the bar in it’s prime are still dealing with the emotions of seeing it in rubble.

People like C.J. Brown said she wanted to be able to commemorate the bar and all if brought her.

“It was kind of like, really shocking at first, but then I was there with my drag mom Ceduxion and some other really close friends and we started taking pictures and dancing and I was having a lot of fun and I was like this is what it’s supposed to be about,” she said.

Right now, there is not timeline on when things will start to get cleaned up or when roads will start to open back up. Smith said it’s all for safety purposed.

The building that sits right next to the old C-street bar has a sign posted that said “Condemned. Not approved for occupancy.” It’s dated June 26th. The same day the building collapsed.

WCIA 3 did reach out to the owner of that building. She said they were still in the early fact-finding staged and had no comment.







