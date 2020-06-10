Cheetahs chillax in new Scovill home

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Four 2-year old Cheetah brothers arrived from a Texas wildlife center in Texas to Scovill Zoo.

It takes part in the Species Survival Plan and partners with other zoos in the country to sustain the cheetah population. Two of Scovill’s males were needed for breeding at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, so the facilities swapped cats.

Star Lord, Yondu, Groot and Drax the Destroyer were named for characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Cheetah brothers often stay together in the wild to control larger areas.

The zoo recently reopened in line with the state’s phase 3 guidelines for outdoor recreation. Guests are encouraged to reserve admission times by buying tickets online ahead of time. Guests may also reserve admission times online for free Thursdays.