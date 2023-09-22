CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Fall officially begins Saturday and there is plenty to do in Central Illinois to celebrate the season.
Thanks to community input, a list has been put together of some of Central Illinois’ favorite autumn activities. These are some of the best things to do in the area during fall:
- Visiting Curtis Orchard – Champaign
- Visting Roth Farms – Morton
- “My kids love playing at Roth’s farm in Morton. And they have the best kettle corn!”
- Visiting Ackerman Farms – Morton
- Visiting Christ Orchard – Elmwood
- “Christ’s Orchard outside of Oak Hill, IL. All the apples, pumpkins, gourds, and mums just say fall to me.”
- “For apple picking and cider.”
- Visiting Tanner’s Orchard – Speer
- Visiting Schaer Farms Hilly Lane Pumpkins and Fresh Produce – Sparland
- Visiting Patridge Point Orchard – Metamora
- Visiting Rader Family Farms – Normal
- “For the kids to play all day!”
- Visiting Orchard Hill Farm – Lewistown
- Visiting Starved Rock State Park – Oglesby
- Season finale at Jacksonville Speedway
- Walking on Grandview Drive – Peoria
- Playing disc golf
- “ICC disc golf course is a beautiful place to hike in the fall when the leaves have changed colors.”
- Hiking in the woods
- Hiking the local trails
- Going to haunted houses
- Decorating for Halloween
- Apple picking
- Watching football
- Having bonfires
Those in need of something to do this weekend or at any time during the fall, look no further.