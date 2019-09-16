Check change

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Secretary State’s Office is able to lower the amount on checks you write. Brad Bielert says he made a check out for $30 for an RV trailer plate. He got a postcard saying the price had been adjusted. State law allows the Secretary of State’s Office to reduce the amount on a check if it’s greater than the fee, but they cannot increase it. Bielert says this still concerns him.

The Secretary of State’s office says this is done for convenience. They say this allows the transaction to be completed in a timely fashion, so they don’t have to mail the check back and ask the customer to write another one before the transaction can be completed.