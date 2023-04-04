CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Voters in Chatham have voiced their input on two measures related to marijuana.

One of the measures asks voters if they would support a marijuana dispensary in the village. The other asks if they would be in favor of allowing a cultivation center that makes or grows the drug to open its doors in Chatham.

“I would rather have corn growing in our fields than marijuana,” Claudia Birkenmeyer, a Chatham voter, said. “I don’t like the smell of it. I wouldn’t want to open my door and smell it.”

Other voters are worried about the impact it could have on young people.

“I just have to think of our young people and the damage that it can do to our community, and I want to keep it safe here, so that’s why I’m voting against this today,” Doris Bucks, another Chatham voter, said.

Voters who support the measure say it should go into effect since marijuana is legal in Illinois. The substance has been legal in the state for recreational use since 2020. If people in the area wanted to buy it, they would have to travel to Springfield.

Both measures are advisory, meaning that even if people vote in favor of them, the village board would have to approve any changes.