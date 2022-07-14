CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police are celebrating their championship. The department won first place in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge.

In a Facebook post, officials said the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge sets standards for law enforcement agencies to identify traffic issues, reduce social harm and improve the quality of life in their communities. The department creates a book every year to highlight its annual efforts, including amazing programs and officers who make Chatham roadways safer for everyone to drive on.

The book brought Chatham Police first place in their department size category and a bicycle/pedestrian safety award. Officials said the honor recognized officers’ dedication to promoting traffic safety and growing positive engagement with the people they serve.

The Chatham Police has participated in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge for the past seven years and always placed in the top three. Officials said the department will continue its great work.