Chatham Police: Officers & teenager recognized for saving boy’s life

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police officials are praising their officers and a teenager for helping save a boy’s life.

In a Facebook post, police officials said that on August 15, Officer Scott Williams and Investigator Travis Schaal were called to the 1800 block of Mayfield Road in Chatham. A 16-year-old girl called 911 after she had to get her 17-year-old cousin out from the bottom of a pool. She was able to keep him afloat, but not able to get him out of the water.

“Jack was unconscious, but breathing, and he was making snoring noises,” said officers. “Eleanor stayed on the phone with the 911 dispatcher until our officers arrived on scene.

When officers got to the pool, they got Jack out of the water and Chatham Fire took him to the hospital. “It was later determined Jack may have had a seizure prior to going under the water.”

The police department recognized Eleanor not only for her quick-thinking in getting Jack from the bottom of the pool, but also her ability to accurately describe his house while in a stressful situation. “Even though she did not know the exact address of the home, she was able to give a good enough description that first responders were able to find them,” said officers.

Both Jack, Eleanor and their entire family visited the police department to thank Williams and Schaal for their help in saving Jack.