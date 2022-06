SANGAMON, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police Department arrested a Divernon man in connection to multiple copper thefts.

In a Facebook post, officers said they started investigating after getting two reports of copper thefts from the village in April and May. According to officers, 33-year-old Nathan Redman was charged with felony theft.

Court documents indicate Redman is expected in court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing.