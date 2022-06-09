CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft investigation.

Chatham Police posted to Facebook photos of two men they are looking for in connection to this investigation as well as a photo of an SUV the pair may be associated with. People who can identify these men are encouraged to contact Chatham Police at 217-483-2453 or via Facebook Messenger. Alternatively, people can call Crime stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Anyone who submits information to either Chatham Police or Crime Stoppers will remain completely anonymous.