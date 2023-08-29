CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police are investigating after online threats prompted a police presence at Ball-Chatham schools on Tuesday.

In an email sent to all district parents, Superintendent Becca Layman said the threats were specifically targeted toward Glenwood High School. An Instagram user, Layman said, threatening gun violence at the school on her story Monday night.

Layman said Chatham Police determined the threats were not credible and the decision was made to keep schools open, but with increased security.

Parents don’t have to send their kids to school on Wednesday if they don’t feel comfortable doing so, Layman said. Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Ball-Chatham district office at 217-483-2416.