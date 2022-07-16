Photo courtesy of the Village of Chatham Facebook page

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Today the Chatham Police is hosting a Speed Radar Olympics at the Sweet Corn festival in Chatham.

The speed radar Olympics start at noon at the Chatham Community Park.

Prizes for the top two fastest finishers! Categories are kids under 13; adults 14-59; and seniors over 60.

The event is sponsored by the Jaycees of Chatham, Springfield Running Center, and Wild Wellness.

Chatham Police say, “Join us for this fun, fast, and family-friendly event that Chatham will be talking about for years to come! Be there or be square!!”

