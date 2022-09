CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department hosted their annual Children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday morning.

A petting zoo, a tattoo artist, balloon artists, and a helicopter flew in for the event. There was also a bicycle safety course with deputies.

“They had a blast. We gave away bicycles,” said Officer David Leach.



A few photos from the event provided by the Chatham Police Department are in the slideshow below: