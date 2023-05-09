CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – As homeowners assess the damage from strong winds, rain and huge pieces of hail, the Chatham Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for potential home repair scams.

“We’re trying to encourage people to take your time, make a good sound, solid decision on who you select to make your home right again and fix your stuff,” Dave Leach, a patrol officer for the department, said.

Many homeowners spent Monday assessing the damage the storm did to their homes.

“It did most of the south side of the house, busted the siding up, it’s got three inch cracks and large dents,” Kenneth McLaughlin, a homeowner in Chatham, said.

He spent the day cleaning leaves from his gutters and lawn. The hail left imprints on his windshield and house.

“It definitely caught me off guard,” McLaughlin said. “We had like three other storms come through later. It was like pea-sized hail, something you would maybe normally see. But I’ve never seen like golf ball size.”

As homeowners deal with the damage, Leach said the department has several tips for people who need repairs.

“Number one, get more than one estimate and get that in writing,” Leach said. “That’s critical. Ask around. The first person that shows up at your door, the first company you call, they may be really reputable, they may not be.”

Leach said the department also wants people to get the name and address of any business they’re considering for the job. That includes the contact information for the people involved and to carefully look over any contract before they sign.

“Because if you don’t get all the stuff in writing and something is not done correctly, you want to make sure that legally you are covered because you’ve got a good contract that’s signed,” Leach said.

And if the company someone hires isn’t completing the work or homeowners think they might not be reputable, Leach said people should contact their local police or sheriff’s office to file a report.

For more resources, Chatham Police say to check with the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General’s office.