CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer in Chatham is being commended by his superiors for saving one life and possibly saving another during a mobile home fire on Dec. 18.

Chatham Police officials said on Facebook that Officer Robin Brachear arrived on the scene of the fire and immediately noticed smoke coming from the windows of the trailer. He also spotted a boy, two or three years old, running toward the burning trailer.

“When I arrived on scene and saw the little boy, I was worried he was going to run to the trailer,” Brachear said.

Brachear got out of his squad car, picked the boy up and gave him to an observing neighbor to watch before heading toward the home himself and going inside.

Officials said the smoke made things dark and hard to see inside, but Brachear was able to make out a woman trying to put the fire out and in obvious distress.

“When I saw the woman inside the trailer, I knew I had to act fast to get her out of there,” he said. “The smoke was so thick and toxic that I could barely breathe, and I knew she had been in there longer than I had. I knew that if she didn’t get out quickly, she was going to pass out or succumb to smoke inhalation.”

Brachear subsequently ran to his squad car, grabbed a fire extinguisher and started spraying the flames before leading the woman out of the trailer. The Chatham Fire Department arrived a shortly after and extinguished the fire.

Chatham Police officials said they could not be prouder of Brachear and his life-saving actions.

“Officer Brachear is to be commended for his quick thinking and efforts on this call,” they said. “Risking his own life and safety, he went into the burning home to rescue the woman still inside of it. Considering the little boy he noticed immediately after arriving on scene running towards the trailer that his mother was inside of, it is very possible he saved not only one life, but two. His actions bring great credit upon himself, the Chatham Police Department, and the Village of Chatham.”

They also thanked the Chatham Fire Department for their role in the call, adding that they are proud to work alongside the men and women who work there.