Chatham Police arrest 2 juveniles for car burglary

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police said they arrested two juveniles for car burglary.

In a Facebook post, officers said they were called around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. A man told them he saw “two suspicious males” running through his yard. This happened near Money Tree Drive and Park Avenue.

Officers later learned that an unlocked vehicle in the area had been burglarized. Several items were stolen, according to police.

While police were investigating, they saw two juveniles that matched the description of those seen running away on surveillance video. After finding out further information, both of them were arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle.

“It was discovered that one of the juveniles had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and the other had a bag of illegal narcotic pills in his possession,” said police.

Officers are reminding their community to remove all valuable items from their cars. You should also lock your vehicles every night, “so as to make yourselves a very hard target for thieves.”

Additionally, if you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call police.