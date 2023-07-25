SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man from Chatham who was killed last week in a train vs. car crash near Virden.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man as 66-year-old William Jeffery. The crash happened on Macoupin County Line Road the morning of July 20, involving the pickup truck Jeffery was driving in and a train belonging to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company.

Jeffery was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Allmon said an autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash and Jeffery’s death remain under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.