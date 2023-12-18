SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a Chatham man during a traffic stop after discovering a loaded gun and several narcotics in his vehicle.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police pulled over a car in the area of Cook and Pasfield Streets. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Marshall Holmes by the Springfield Police Department. As Holmes got out of the car, officers noted one round of ammunition on the driver’s seat.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a loaded SCCY CXP-3 9mm firearm, methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medications.

Holmes was arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Jail, pending formal charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of firearm ammunition, and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at

217-788-8427.