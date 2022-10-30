CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night.

Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home.

Fire officials said everyone in the home was in the house when the fire happened. Fire crews immediately initiated suppression efforts. The fire was contained to the garage and entry way with smoke and water damage on the first floor and basement.

The fire was under control around 9:15 p.m. The garage and exterior sustained major fire damage.

The fire department started salvage and overhaul efforts with help from Springfield and Auburn mutual aid fire departments and the Chatham Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department continues to investigate the fire.