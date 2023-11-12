CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department said a barn building is now in ruins after a Saturday morning fire.

Firefighters responded to a reported barn fire at 10:36 a.m. in the area of Spaulding Orchard Road and Wagon Ford Road, where they found a 30×40 metal barn engulfed in flames. Ten Chatham firefighters spent four hours attacking the fire with help from the Auburn, Loami, and New Berlin Fire Departments. As there were no fire hydrants in the area, water had to be transported in via tankers.

Fire Chief Gary Self said no people were in the barn, though one dog was safely evacuated. Officials determined the barn to be a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.