SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Chatham man is dead after a crash this weekend.

21-year-old Timothy White-Huddleston was pronounced dead at the scene around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 4 near Spaulding Orchard Road.

An autopsy performed by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon showed White-Huddleston died from injuries related to the crash.

The Sangamon County Coroner and Springfield Police Department are still investigating.