CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is facing charges in Charleston after police said she stabbed a person during a property dispute.

Officials announced the arrest on Sunday, but the stabbing itself happened July 13. Officers responded to the area of Polk Avenue and E Street at 12:43 a.m. that day and found a victim with stabbing injuries. The victim survived.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of 29-year-old Kricket Sowell. Court records indicate that she was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and appeared before a judge the following day. She was released on a $0 bond with conditions to undergo mental health evaluations and anger management counseling.

Sowell is due back in court on Aug. 24 for a status hearing.