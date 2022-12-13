CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston woman is facing a charge of drug-induced homicide following an investigation into an overdose death.

Kaddie Cox is accused of delivering a substance that she knew was fentanyl. The recipient of that fentanyl overdosed on Oct. 10 in the area of Division Street and Jackson Avenue.

The investigation into the death included taking statements from witnesses, conducting search warrants and collecting evidence from other sources. Authorities used this evidence to determine Cox’s involvement in the death and her knowledge of the substance she gave the victim.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Cox on Monday. She was taken into custody the same day and was booked into the Coles County Jail.