CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston School Board may be changing directions when it comes to classes.

They are holding an emergency meeting Wednesday night to talk about and vote on going back to “in class.” That would reverse their original decision in July of all remote learning for the first quarter.

That special board meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the High School Auditorium. There are 50 people allowed inside because of social distancing guidelines.