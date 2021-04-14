Charleston Residents hoping city will demolish former school building after one year anniversary of roof collapse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–It’s been a year since the century old, former Lincoln Elementary School building in Charleston collapsed. Now some neighbors want it torn down.

Our partners at the Journal-Gazette in Charleston report that city leaders don’t have the money to do that.

Neighbors nearby said watched it deteriorate over the years. Even though there are fences blocking the area, kids trespass as it gets more dangerous.

“All the time I see people go in that building,” one neighbor said. “You can just walk right in, and if kids are in there, they shouldn’t be,”

Some say they’d like to see the building become a park, so that kids would still be able to play in the area.